"The People's Station"

  • ZNS DEVELOPING STORY

    By ZNS News, Aug 3 2017 7:39PM

    Clint Watson is following the story of the arrest of former Labour Minister Shane Gibson who is being arraigned on extortion and bribery charges in Magistrates Court. Tune in with the Bahamas Tonight at 7 p.m. for more on this developing story. #znsnews #znsbahamas #znsonline #news #caribbeannews #topstory #featurestory

