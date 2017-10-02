YOUTH MONTH KICKS OFF

To show that again they're involved in the national affairs of the country to demonstrate pride in the organizations that they are apart of. We're expecting that over the course of the next year the division of youth will be working with its partners through outreach initiatives directly in communities. We believe that the days where we attempt to get young people into the four walls hasn't worked and we believe those days ought to be over. We ought to be focused on meeting young people where they are with the messages that make a difference.

Participants from more than 60 organizations participated in youth march in honor of Captain Fernly pPalmerwho was among those leading the march. The streets were filled with those young and young at heart, from high schools and other civic groups, churches, and bands to participate in the highly anticipated event. R.M Bailey principal Collin Johnson had the support of 600 students and teachers. He along with Shannon Hanna the Youth Advisor at St. Agnes Anglican church was excited to be a part of the event. The bands on display had the crowds that lined the streets engaged. Junior Achievement Bahamas also had a large turnout, as did the Bahamas International Drill team. Now a number of activities are planned for Youth Month and if Sunday's parade was any indication of things to come, the month of activities will be filled with energetic youth proud to show their accomplishments.