Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture The Hon. Michael Pintard issued an important charge to Youth Leaders Wednesday, calling on them to dedicate themselves to the effort of uplifting the nations youth, because we are a country that is in crisis due to the amount of crime and violence the country experiences as a small nation. He was asddressing a group of 53 new youth leader's who graduated the 14-week-long youth leaders' certification programme Thursday, during a cermony held at the British Colonial Hilton Hotel. The minister applauded the group for staying the course, and taking the initiative to acquire the skills to handle the issues that face the nation's youth.

He says there services are valuable as 65 percent of the population are under 25. He says the work they have undertaken is a calling. Director of Youth Darron Turnquest also addressed the newly certified group and spoke to the significance of the pilot training programme, to youth work. The Youth Minister further charged the leaders to go into the community and find people who have similar traits as themselves to produce another group of leaders to transform the country. He says policy makers are just one stakeholder that help to develop the country, and urged youth leaders to walk in their calling.