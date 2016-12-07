YOUTH ENVIRONMENTAL CORPS MEMBERS ATTEND WORKSHOP FOR GREEN AND BLUE JOBS

The Ministry of Environment and Housing invited 160 participants of the new Youth Environmental Corps, between the ages of 18 to 39, to learn about their Apprenticeship Program for Green and Blue jobs, available in the Ministry.

The Apprenticeship Program for job empowerment would place young people interested in working outside at National Park sites, the Bahamas National Trust, Environmental Health, and other endeavours concerned with protecting the environment.

Although it started on October 3, the seminar introducing the different departments within the Ministry of the Environment began December 5 at the Department of Physical Planning, Aventura Plaza on JFK Drive. An award ceremony will take place on Friday.

BEST Commission Director, Philip Weech, encouraged interested youth to become more familiar with the Family Islands to be effective in working with the Ministry of the Environment.