CRIMESTOPPERSWEB-02
xmasbanner
tkgoVNSs1uB1JOipn07sQGNuJp0HpA4hSf8po4VZHjrkoKkRiD

"The People's Station"

Staff-email-button

  • YOUTH ENVIRONMENTAL CORPS MEMBERS ATTEND WORKSHOP FOR GREEN AND BLUE JOBS

    By ZNS News, Dec 7 2016 5:11PM

    The Ministry of Environment and Housing invited 160 participants of the new Youth Environmental Corps, between the ages of 18 to 39, to learn about their Apprenticeship Program for Green and Blue jobs, available in the Ministry.

    The Apprenticeship Program for job empowerment would place young people interested in working outside at National Park sites, the Bahamas National Trust, Environmental Health, and other endeavours concerned with protecting the environment.

    Although it started on October 3, the seminar introducing the different departments within the Ministry of the Environment began December 5 at the Department of Physical Planning, Aventura Plaza on JFK Drive. An award ceremony will take place on Friday.

    BEST Commission Director, Philip Weech, encouraged interested youth to become more familiar with the Family Islands to be effective in working with the Ministry of the Environment.

    0 Comments

SOCIAL MEDIA

google-play
bqeMtrn1ZqWaoB84VP-2-ZOIZmEpjVoIQfbF4ULtGzeAriDFVaQLobcvh0puuTaOlA=w300
instagram-button-288x243
twitter_logo
facebook-icon

LATEST NEWS

LATEST NEWS

LOCAL PROGRAMMING

Arts & Entertainment

FEATURED VIDEO

You are viewing the text version of this site.

To view the full version please install the Adobe Flash Player and ensure your web browser has JavaScript enabled.

Need help? check the requirements page.


Get Flash Player