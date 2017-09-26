WSC DISAPPOINTED IN RELEASE OF CUSTOMER PRIVATE INFORMATION.

The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) was disappointed to see the headlines in today’s papers, detailing the alleged outstanding bills of its customers. This list was neither officially nor formally released by the corporation and WSC will not comment on the integrity of the information nor on their clients’ accounts publically. “We take very seriously the release of customers’ information to the public,” said General Manager of Water and Sewerage Corporation, Glen Laville “Those responsible for illegal disclosure of private records to the media will be dealt with severely once found.

This action does not reflect the values of our organization or our commitment to our clients. We sincerely apologize to our valued customers and assure them that this is not a practice that WSC engages in.”

The Water and Sewerage Corporation services many thousands of clients through-out The Bahamas. As a matter of courtesy, we employ a number of methods to contact our customers about outstanding balances.