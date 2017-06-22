WORKS MINISTER OUTLINES INFRASTRUCTURE STRATEGIES IN BUDGET ADDRESS

The Minister of Works the Hon. Desmond underscored the importance of an “improved” infrastructure to a well-run economy and outlined ongoing infrastructure projects for New Providence and the Family Islands during his Budget Communication address in the House of Assembly, Monday, June 19. “Very modest infrastructural maintenance in communities contributes to our overall well-being. All of us should be concerned that public works expenditure (roads, sidewalks, bridges, docks, etc.) converges with personal expenditure (homes) to strike a balance for population good,” he said. “We have many sidewalks around New Providence. Good! They facilitate the health of communities by providing a safe trek for pedestrian traffic out of the way of vehicular traffic. “What I am challenged to understand is the disconnect between the construction of roads and construction of sidewalks when it is the Ministry of Works that contracts for construction of both. Almost as a rule, the roads and sidewalks do not meet.” Minister Bannister suggested that with regard to public sector accountability, it would be useful for The Bahamas to follow every other “progressive” country. “The plain fact is that concrete is cheaper and costs less over time than issuing contracts to maintain than a strip of weeds between the sidewalk and the road. This is a simple illustration of wastage, yet a more remarkable point is that infrastructure development – the mixing of concrete, the building of sidewalks, the construction of bridges, docks, harbours and marinas – serves the agenda of youthful employment, employing the widest range of skills among young men and women.

Minister Bannister announced that Abaco will receive a $23 million upgrade of all roads in Marsh Harbour, Dundas Town, Murphy Town, and Sandy Point settlement roads -- “critical” addition to that island’s infrastructure. The renewal and resurfacing of major roads and sea defences in Elbow Cay and Green Turtle Cay, Abaco, are also on the drawing board at a cost of over $21.5 million. The Pothole Repair Programme is progressing well. He said Bahamians will see a difference in his Ministry’s “proactive” response to pothole elimination efforts. New Providence streets will bear names once again. Minister Bannister told Parliamentarians that metal road signs have been stolen and there are plans to replace them with plastic signs. Moreover, Minister Bannister informed that his Ministry will be “more discriminating” with regard to construction of sidewalks. He said the Sidewalk Construction Programme has been utilized to provide employment opportunities for “small” contractors.

Minister Bannister noted that infrastructure development presents an opportunity for training and the immediacy of employment. He said fostering partnerships with NGO’s, within government and communities, and public/private is the key to the way ahead. “Innovative ideas such as the use of casuarina for biomass, an organic herbicide; or to utilise as mulch, are useful to try. We have a significant

amount of casuarina here that could also be reduced to mulch and help to beautify those weedy patches between the road and sidewalk until my Ministry remediates them properly,” he said. Moreover, Minister Bannister informed that “proper” maintenance plans to protect the country’s large investments should be implemented. “That is how my Ministry understands administrative austerity. It is conservation of precious resources, and the requirement to avoid waste. What we have to build new, as modest as they may be, we will do in the best possible way,” he said.