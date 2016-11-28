"WOMEN OF DISTINCTION" HONOUREES PHOTOGRAPHED WITH THE GOVERNOR GENERAL AT GOVERNMENT HOUSE

By ZNS News, Nov 28 2016 5:23PM
Celebrating Women International’s “Women of Distinction” Global Award Honourees and National Honourees were photographed with Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, Governor General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas (seated centre), at Government House on Monday, November 21, 2016. Seated from left: Mrs. Veta Brown, Mrs. Jennifer Isaacs-Dotson, Her Excellency Sandra Granger, First Lady of Guyana, Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, Governor General of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Her Excellency Alma Adams, Bahamas Ambassador to Cuba, Mrs. Joan Ferguson, Mrs. Eliza Taylor. Standing, from left: Ms. Diane Pollard, Ms. Mami Kisner, Mrs. Kathleen Smith, Ms. Hydeia Broadbent, Mrs. Dorothy Miller, Dr. Regina Benjamin, Ms. Susan McDonald, Ms. Diane Bish, Ms. Xernona Clayton, Mrs. Eva Hilton, Ms. Marjorie W. T. Davis, Mrs. Gina Pearson, Dr. Gill Gibson, Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, Dr. Tererai Trent, Ms. Leanna Alphonse, Miss Majeste Pearson. Missing: Mrs. Carolyn Bowe, Mrs. Frances Ledee, Dr. Deborah Raine, Mrs. Olivia Wells, Mrs. Shelagh Pritchard, and Mrs. Amanda Coulson. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)
