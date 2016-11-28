WOMEN'S WEEK OPENS WITH CHURCH SERVICE AT MT. TABOR

By ZNS News, Nov 28 2016 6:23PM
Minister of Social Services and Community Development the Hon. Melanie Griffin and members of her Ministry celebrated the opening of Women's Week on Sunday, November 20, 2016 in a church service at Mr. Tabor Church, Pinewood Gardens. Minister Griffin is pictured bringing greetings to the congregation. Events highlighted for Women's Week also include: House of Assembly visit, on Monday at 10:00 a.m.; Interactive Dialogue, "Promoting Women as Equal Partners with Men in National Development" on Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the University of The Bahamas Performing Arts Centre; T-Shirt day on Friday in which the public is encouraged to wear orange in support of the campaign to end violence against women; and a Health Walk on Saturday that leaves the University of The Bahamas (near Portia Smith Building opposite Wilmac's Pharmacy on Poinciana Drive) at 8:00 a.m. north through Nassau Street, east on Meeting Street, south on Baillou Hill Road, returning west on Poinciana Drive. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)
