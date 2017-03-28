WILLIE MAE PRATT SCHOOL FOR GIRLS RECEIVES HURRICANE MATTHEW RELIEF ITEMS

The Hon. Melanie Griffin, Minister of Social Services and Community Development, was presented an assortment of Hurricane Relief items for residents of the Willie Mae Pratt School for Girls on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at the school. The supplies were a heavy-duty washing machine and dryer, computer, educational materials and other items.

The donations were arranged by the Chevening Alumni of The Bahamas, with the assistance of the British High Commission in Kingston, Jamaica.

Donation to the school was the result of contact having been made with Captain Stephen Russell, director of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to identify an institution in need following local devastation by Hurricane Matthew, which struck October 2016.

Pictured during presentation are from left, High Commissioner, His Excellency David Fitton, British High Commission, Kingston, Jamaica; the Hon. Melanie Griffin, Minister of Social Services and Community Development; and Captain Russell, NEMA. Minister Griffin delivers remarks in appreciation.