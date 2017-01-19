WILDCATS NAMED AYTON TO THE 2017 MC'DONALDS ALL-AMERICAN TEAM

By ZNS News, Jan 19 2017 6:53PM
The No. 1 player in the 2017 recruiting class and Arizona Wildcats signee BAHAMIAN DeAndre Ayton has been named to the 2017 McDonald’s All-American team, it was announced Sunday night. Ayton, a 7-footer from Hillcrest Academy in Phoenix, is known to be a big man with a tremendous physical presence and a smooth stroke from the perimeter.
This year’s McDonald’s All American game is scheduled for March 29 in the United Center in Chicago. It will be televised on ESPN.
You are viewing the text version of this site.
To view the full version please install the Adobe Flash Player and ensure your web browser has JavaScript enabled.
Need help? check the requirements page.
0 Comments