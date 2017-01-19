WILDCATS NAMED AYTON TO THE 2017 MC'DONALDS ALL-AMERICAN TEAM

The No. 1 player in the 2017 recruiting class and Arizona Wildcats signee BAHAMIAN DeAndre Ayton has been named to the 2017 McDonald’s All-American team, it was announced Sunday night. Ayton, a 7-footer from Hillcrest Academy in Phoenix, is known to be a big man with a tremendous physical presence and a smooth stroke from the perimeter.

This year’s McDonald’s All American game is scheduled for March 29 in the United Center in Chicago. It will be televised on ESPN.