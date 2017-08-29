WANTED MAN: KARL SPENCER

By ZNS News, Aug 29 2017 8:54PM
Karl Aaron Spencer is wanted by DEU for Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Supply.
Last known address: Spencer Close, Winton Meadows
Complexion: Light Brown
Height: 6 Ft. 1 Inches.
For any information on the whereabouts of Karl Spencercontact the D.E.U at 397-3800 or 397-3813 or 323-7139 or 323-7140
