WANTED MAN: BRENNEN STRACHAN

By ZNS News, Aug 29 2017 8:49PM
Brennen Strachan is wanted by DEU for Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Supply.
Last known address: Central Pines, Abaco & Freeport GB
Complexion: Medium Brown
Height: 5 Ft. 9 Inches.
For any information on the whereabouts of Brennen Strachan contact the D.E.U at 397-3800 or 397-3813 or 323-7139 or 323-7140
