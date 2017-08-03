URBAN RENEWAL SUMMER CAMPERSPUT ON A PERFORMANCE AT CLOSING CEREMONY

Summer Camp came to a close for over 700 campers who participated in a three-week programme put on by the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development. The camp officially closed during a ceremony at Loyola Hall, July 31. Children from 5 to 15 years engaged in wholesome activities including needlework, ceramic painting, sports, liturgical dance, field trips, decorative arts and more at nine Urban Renewal Centres throughout New Providence. The theme for the camp was “It’s a Bahamian Thing.” The closing ceremony was attended by the Hon. Lanisha Rolle, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development; Vaughn Miller, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development; Members of Parliament, camp facilitators and parents.

The inner-city urban campers represented their centres and performed songs, cultural dances, dramatization, and choral speaking during the three-hour event. In her address, Minister Rolle emphasized the importance of working together. “More than anything I want all of you to take from this experience the fact that the only thing that is going to make us stronger and better as a community is team work,” said Minister Rolle. She informed the campers that the Government is here to provide opportunities for them to realize their dreams and help to develop The Bahamas. An exhibition highlighting the work of the campers followed the ceremony.

At right, the Hon. Lanisha Rolle, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, and other Government officials are pictured as they cheer campers following a performance at Urban Renewal Summer Camp’s Closing Ceremony.

Happy campers wave flags as they perform during the closing event.

Children put on a dance routine at the Closing Ceremony.