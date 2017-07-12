URBAN RENEWAL SUMMER CAMP OFFICIALLY OPENS

The Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development officially launched its Summer Camp program Tuesday, July 11, during a ceremony at Evangelistic Temple, Collins Avenue.

The fun-filled adventure will run for three weeks at nine Urban Renewal Centres throughout New Providence.

Campers between the ages of 5-15 will engage in wholesome activities including pep talks, needlework, ceramic painting, sports, decorative arts and field trips.

Among the officials attending the opening ceremony were the Hon. Lanisha Rolle, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Halson Moultrie, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Reece Chipman, His Excellency Reuben Rahming, Shonel Ferguson, Mark Humes and Shannondon Cartwright. Also present were Phedra Rahming, Permanent Secretary and Patricia Francis, Deputy Permanent Secretary.

Pastor Vaughn Miller, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, said the camps were designed to give the children something constructive to do.

Mr. Miller reminded the facilitators and instructors to be positive models because the children are watching them. He urged them to arrive on time, to be mannerly and to dress the way they would like to be addressed.

Minister Rolle assured the campers that they their experience will be filled with lots of fun. She said in addition to Math and Reading lessons, the camp will focus on character building, discipline, respect and reverence for God. She encouraged the children to participate and to become involved in the activities that will be offered to them.

The Urban Renewal Band and the Centreville Urban Renewal dance group provided entertainment for the event.

The theme for the 2017 Summer Camp is ‘It’s a Bahamian Thing.’

The following are Urban Renewal Summer Camp Centres:

Englerston East – E.P. Roberts Primary School

Englerston West- Yellow Elder Primary School

Kemp Road Centre - Pilgrim Baptist Church

Fox Hill Centre – Fox Hill Community Centre

Fort Charlotte – Chippingham Church of God

Nassau Village – Sadie Curtis Primary School

Pinewood – Cleveland Eneas Primary School

Bain and Grants Town – Woodcock Primary School

Centerville – Centreville Urban Renewal Centre, Deveaux Street