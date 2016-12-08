URBAN RENEWAL OFFERS HOPE TO PINEWOOD RESIDENTS

The Urban Renewal Commission continued its mandate to bring relief and offer hope to residents with the 6th Urban Community Uplifting Service, which took place in Pinewood Park, Pinewood Gardens. Some 700 residents of the Pinewood Constituency including senior citizens, the disabled and disenfranchised, participated in the service, Wednesday, December 7, praising God and giving thanks. Residents and religious leaders of the Pinewood Gardens community offered testimonials and words of encouragement. The Urban Renewal Band provided musical entertainment.

Urban Renewal Commission Co-Chairperson the Hon. Algernon Allen said the Urban Renewal 2.0 Programme is the most singularly “impactful” initiative by Government. He described it as community building, as it brings together the needy, the elderly and so many more. The service was led by Joycelyn Simms, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Urban Renewal Commission. Among those in attendance were the Hon. Khaalis Rolle, Member of Parliament for Pinewood; the Hon. Cynthia Pratt, Co-Chairperson of the Urban Renewal Commission; Patricia Francis, First Assistant Secretary, and Greg Butler, Deputy Director.

The Commission distributed some 700 care packages to the residents. The next Uplifting Service will be held in the Fox Hill community. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)