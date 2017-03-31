URBAN RENEWAL HOSTS 17TH COMMUNITY UPLIFTING SERVICE

A crowd of more than 600 residents filled the park in Kennedy Subdivision as the Urban Renewal 2.0 Programme moved its 17th Community Uplifting Service into the Bamboo Town constituency Wednesday, March 29th.

Mother Rachael Mackey’s rendition of the song “The Lord Will Make A Way Somehow” set the tone for the event with many of the speakers who followed using these words as a reference point.

Algernon Allen, Co-Chairperson, Urban Renewal said the programme is uplifting and comforting people across the length and breadth of the island.

“After the Hurricane we determined that we have to bring comfort to these people and show the true meaning of ‘one Bahamas’.

“We uplift and sing, and send them home with gifts from the people of The Bahamas to the people of The Bahamas. We’re not partisan in our approach. We embrace them all and sundry,” he stated.

“We’ve seen 40 – 40-foot trailers bring in items of relief and comfort for families free of charge as the Lord made the way somehow – clothing, shoes, all manners of goods.

He noted other initiatives of Urban Renewal including the distribution of hundreds of thousands of books throughout the islands, the advancement of education for those who ‘fell through the cracks’ through the GED programme, and homework and computer centres for young people in safe environs.

Co-chair Cynthia Pratt said Urban Renewal aims to touch the lives of people and to reach the broken hearted.

“Don’t mind how people look in the faces, they are hurting in their cupboards,” she said. “Go inside the houses. You can play ring play in the refrigerators, but they’re dressed down. Urban Renewal knows that and is here to rescue the perishing and care for the dying.

She said in five years Urban Renewal has rescued many through the homes have been repaired and the clothes and shoes that have been distributed.

“We’ve touched thousands of lives. They were looking up at the sky but the rain isn’t wetting them up anymore. Thousands can say I’m better off today than I was yesterday,” she added.

The Hon. Renward Wells, MP for Bamboo Town gave brief remarks. Participants included Kermit Williams, President of the Bamboo Town Association, Rev. Dr. Ruby-Ann Cooper-Darling, Coordinator of the Peace Ambassadors and Quebell Martin.

Music was also provided by Prophet Lawrence Rolle and the Urban Renewal Band. Residents received care packages following the service.