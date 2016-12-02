URBAN RENEWAL GIVING HOPE AND JOY TO RESIDENTS

The spirit of thanksgiving and gratitude permeated the air at the Tom “The Bird” Grant Park in Yellow Elder, Wednesday, November 30th as the Urban Renewal Commission continued its series of Urban Community Uplifting Services. Residents who gathered there offered praise and thanks in prayers, testimonials and songs for surviving Hurricane Matthew and other manifold blessings.

The Hon. Algernon Allen, Co-chairperson of the Urban Renewal Commission, said Urban Renewal is about bringing together the hopes, cares and joys of the people so that they become a part of the “partnership” of this country. “We have a conviction that we will rebuild the spirit of the communities,” said Mr. Allen. “We decided to go into the urban areas to bring hope and upliftment. We are going to do this across the length and breadth of The Bahamas. We are ensuring that at the end of the day this will be seen as a compassionate, caring and loving society. We know this community will be healed and restored and will become One Bahamas.”

The Hon. Arnold Forbes, MP for Mount Moriah; the Hon. Cynthia Pratt, Urban Renewal Commission Co-chairperson; and representatives of the religious community participated in the service. The Urban Renewal Band provided entertainment for the event. The Commission distributed over 800 care packages comprising staples to residents throughout the community.

Urban Uplifting Services with distribution of care packages are also planned for the Pinewood, Kemp Road and Fox Hill communities. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)