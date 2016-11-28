URBAN RENEWAL: FEEDING PEOPLE IN THE COMMUNITY

In the spirit of thanksgiving, the Urban Renewal Commission presented over 700 food packages to residents of Nassau Village and its neighboring communities during an Urban Community Uplifting Service Wednesday, November 23, at Nassau Village Park.

The packages contained staples including rice, flour and canned goods and were presented to residents affected by Hurricane Matthew and those in need. The items were donated by the Urban Renewal Commission along with its partnering agencies and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The service was organized by the Nassau Village Urban Renewal Centre under the direction of ASP Kirk Douglas and included prayers, scripture readings, testimonials, words of encouragement and entertainment.

In attendance was the Hon. Dion Smith, Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly and Chairman, Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation; the Hon. Algernon Allen and the Hon. Cynthia Pratt, co-chairs of the Urban Renewal Commission; Joycelyn Simms, Deputy Permanent Secretary; and Patricia Francis, First Assistant Secretary. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)