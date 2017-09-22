UPROAR BETWEEN THE MINISTRY OF EDUCATION AND CONTRACTED WORKERS

Contract worker Samantha Munroe is just one of the hundreds of contracted workers concerned their jobs within the Ministry of Education could be in limbo. Education Minister Jeff Lloyd addressed a mass meeting with contracted workers and education officials Thursday on the status and future of their employment. He said while no mass firings would take place he added the reality is not all contracted workers would be able to remain. Min Lloyd says "if I can I will if I can't I won't it's as simple as that. Today we have people who are here with no contract not told the terms of the agreement they don't know what they are supposed to be doing and what are their rights and privileges and so you have been left. It is a bloated public service if you can't be a team member we will have to part ways".

Deputy Permanent Secretary Sharan Pratt Rolle explained the criteria the government has put in place. She also told them that as contract workers they would all be considered general workers with a salary of 11,450 annually. She said that they would not be able to receive a job letter or salary deduction. Pratt-Rolle says the public service ceased the issuance of the actual contract documents so some of you signed a document, after that, you were rolled over you are now on a new contract when that will end depends on your performance.

After hearing the information the contracted workers were very distressed one of their main concerns was the fact that they would not be able to receive a job letter they said was the only sense of security they would have. The former administration had attempted to regularize contracted workers, however, Pratt-Rolle said only a certain amount was approved by the Ministry of Finance. Aside from their performance appraisals, the contract workers would also have to attend mandatory training as for their concerns about receiving job letters officials said it will have to be reviewed.