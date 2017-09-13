UPDATE ON B.T.C RESTORATION EFFORTS

The loss of Commercial Power was the greatest concern for BTC during Hurricane Irma and now, BTC's systems and networks are running on a backup power supply in several islands. Meanwhile, there is an intermittent landline, the internet, and mobile issues in Grand Bahama, Guana Cay, Abaco, Bimini and Pitts Town Crooked Island due to a loss of commercial power. There are intermittent mobile issues in Mason Bay, Pompey Bay, and Pine Field Acklins, long island and Georgetown Airport in Exuma.

BTC is also reporting intermittent issues at the Driggs Hill mobile sites in Andros while customers in Staniard Creek are also experiencing intermittent landline and internet issues. BTC is also announcing that it will launch a national text-to-donate campaign drive today allowing all Bahamians to participate in fundraising efforts to assist those most affected by Hurricane Irma. each one, reach one, the program allows BTC customers to make a donation to the relief efforts until September 30th. All you have to do is give $1.00 by texting the word "donate" to the number "5115". Customers can donate as many times as they wish. Proceeds will go to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). In BTC's last text to donate drive in 2015, the public contributed nearly $10,000.00. In turn, BTC along with its partners tripled the amount, donating $30,000.00 to disaster recovery efforts following Hurricane Joaquin.