UNIVERSAL CHILDREN'S DAY RECOGNIZED IN PRIMARY PRINCIPALS' ANNUAL THANKSGIVING DAY SERVICE

By ZNS News, Nov 28 2016 5:00PM
The Primary Principals’ Association’s recognized Universal Children’s Day during its annual Thanksgiving Day Service at the Church of God of Prophecy, East Street Tabernacle. Pictures from the event show students and teachers participating in the service along with officials of the Ministry of Education Science and Technology including the Hon. Jerome Fitzgerald, Minister; Director Lionel Sands; Deputy Director Serethea Clarke; and Minister Clint Watson, guest speaker for the event. (BIS Photos/Derek Smith)
