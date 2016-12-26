UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DECLINES 1.1%

The Department of Statistics released the preliminary results of its November 2016 Labour Force and Household Survey during a press conference at its offices Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

Senior Statistician and statistician responsible for the survey Cypreanna Winters said since May 2016, the unemployment rate declined from 12.7% to 11.6% due to an increase (4,025) of employed persons and a decrease (2,155) of unemployed persons. The three most populated islands that were surveyed experienced decreases in their employment rates. At the time of the survey (October 24-30), the rate in New Providence was 12.9%; in Grand Bahama 13.3% and Abaco 9.1%. The islands of Bimini and Exuma were included to this survey round. Their unemployment rates were 4.0% and 8.0% respectively.

Among the employed labour force, there were more men than women. However, in all the islands surveyed except Bimini and Exuma, men were fewer in numbers among the unemployed labour force.

Employment among youth (15-24 years) decreased slightly since May. However, when compared to November 2015, employment among the youth increased by 4.3%. The youth unemployment rate stood at 25.1% in November.

Discouraged workers in the country declined by 15% over the six-month period. New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco experienced declines in the number of discouraged workers – 16%, 18% and 11% respectively. These persons, according to the standard definition of the International Labour Organization (ILO), did not look for work because they believed no jobs were available for them.

Additionally, the data showed:

Thirteen hundred and eighty-five (1,385) persons were employed as a direct result of Hurricane Matthew.

The construction industry showed the largest growth in employment since May.

Twenty-three percent 23% of the labour force was made up of persons between 25 and 34 years.

Twenty-two percent (22%) of unemployed persons were between 20 and 24.

Sixty-two percent (62%) of employed labour force was engaged by the private sector.

The community, social and personal service industry, which includes the civil service, police service and domestic service continued to be the country’s largest employer in 2016 and accounted for 30% of the workforce.

The department of Statistics is the government agency mandated by law to collect, process, analyze and disseminate statistics. Its mandate is to deliver timely official statistics.