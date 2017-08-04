U.S. EMBASSY CLOSURE IN OBSERVANCE OF THE BAHAMIAN EMANCIPATION DAY HOLIDAY

The United States Embassy will be closed on Monday, August 7th in observance of The Bahamas’ Emancipation Day holiday. Please be advised that the Embassy will resume normal business operations on Tuesday, August 8th at 8:00 a.m.

For any emergencies involving U.S. citizens, please contact the U.S. Citizens Services Unit of the U.S. Embassy’s Consular Section via telephone: 242-322-1181.

General information on Consular services, including procedures for obtaining or renewing a passport or visa, is available on the U.S. Embassy’s website at https://bs.usembassy.gov.