U.B TECH SQUAD

The National Emergency Management Agency is getting assistance from a group of University of the Bahamas students in disseminating accurate information with regards to Hurricane Irma.

University of the Bahamas Tech Squad member Leonardo Swain says some people receive false information through social media. Which they take as gospel. Swain says he felt it is important to be a part of a worthwhile effort for the benefit of the country. Swain says When I thought of doing this I was like this is something I really see that would be a benefit not just to me, but to everyone else; it's the experience, it's the commitment. It's about the safety and security of all of the Bahamian people and I just am offering myself in any way possible to do what has to be done.