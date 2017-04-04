U.B HOSTS OFFICIAL NAMING CEREMONY FOR UNIVERSITY DRIVE AND UNIVERSITY COMMONS

The University of The Bahamas (UB) held a special ceremony, Monday, April 3, at its Oakes Field Campus to officially announce the renaming of Thompson Boulevard to University Drive and the naming of Corridor 8 to University Commons.

Thompson Boulevard from the six-legged roundabout to the roundabout at Wulff Road is now University Drive. Corridor 8, which is the two-laned road that links Thompson Boulevard and the Moss Road intersection to the Baillou Hill and Cordeaux Avenue intersection, is now University Commons.

UB President Dr. Rodney Smith said the event represents another step towards the creation of a University Zone. He said it will serve as another visible marker for those who live in the surrounding environs and the country, that the university is not just to impact and exist behind the walls, but to engage and impact the neighbouring community and the country as a whole.

“To re-name these major thoroughfares is a significant step in nationally promoting the importance of our university and thereby, tertiary education. It also brands this area as one of erudition and innovation. It is our mission “to advance and expand access to higher education, promote academic freedom, drive national development and build character through teaching, learning, research, scholarship and service.” Therefore, it is our expectation, that over the next few years, we will significantly change the surrounding environs, as we build a university that will help to feed national, regional and international appetites for research, education and innovation.”

He revealed that the university is currently preparing a programme that will have all students engage in “significant” community service. This programme will include, among others, the environment, literacy, partnerships with existing programmes and more. Dr. Smith, however, emphasized that the greatest impact must be in the community where the university is located.

The Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Perry Christie in his keynote address of the ceremony remarked at the important moment for those who guide the university, set the standard, and provide academic instruction as they are constructing the platform upon which will be built the country’s future in many areas of life. Other officials present included members of the Cabinet, senior government officials, UB faculty, staff, students and friends.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works and Urban Development the Hon. Philip Davis said UB represents the machinery to guide the most profound economic, social and political transformation of the nation’s history.

“Here, we unlock potential at all levels of society and help talented people to gain advanced training, irrespective of their background. Here, we build our human capital to create and sustain state and civil institutions. Here, we fortify our social structure on the basis of mobility for different groups.

“Here, our culture is nurtured and ideas are disseminated to exert influence upon and provide informed critique for those in leadership. Here, the transformative potential of the University of The Bahamas is unleashed, and we shall reap the social benefits of investment in it,” he stated.

Officials unveiled road signs following the ceremony.