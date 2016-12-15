TWENTY-FOUR INDUCTED INTO JUNKANOO LEGENDS CIRCLE

By ZNS News, Dec 15 2016 6:01PM
The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and the National Junkanoo Committee held a ceremony at Government House Monday, December 12, 2016 to induct 24 persons into the Junkanoo Legends Circle. Hosted by and held under the patronage of Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, Governor-General, the ceremony recognized individuals for their contributions to Junkanoo on both the senior and junior levels. The honorees were congratulated by Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie. Honourees pictured with the Governor-General and the Prime Minister are Kermit "Scrappy" Bastian; Delvin "Cheese" Moss; Kimsley Ferguson; Robert Ferguson; Gus "Big Jew" Outten; Dr. Tyrone McKenzie; Reynard "Hastie" McPhee; Allan McClain; Brian Cleare; Gregory "Peppa" Clarke; Derick W. King Sr.; Jack Knowles; Walton "Showboat" Cooper; Kirkwood Tyrone "Mullet" Roker; Judy Persis-Charlow; Karin Pinder-Munnings; Kingsley "Red Neck" Pickering; Gary "Super" Johnson; Troy Adderley; Stephen Bain; Eugene "Whitey" Higgs; Anton Saunders; Clive Stuart; and Dawn Forbes. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)
