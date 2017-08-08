TRAFFIC FATALITY IN GRAND BAHAMA

This Emancipation Day Holiday marred by tragedy on Grand Bahama, as this island records a triple traffic fatality. Two females and a male are dead following a collision on East Sunrise Highway and Gedney Drive that involved a 2006 GMC Sierra vehicle and a silver Nissan Tiida yesterday shortly after 1pm. The ZNS newsteam was on the scene moments after the tragedy unfolded and spoke with the officer incharge of the police Road Traffic Department, Superintendant of police Jeremy Henfield. The occupants in the silver Nissan were all injured. One female passenger age 76 years succumbed at the scene, all other passengers were transported to the hospital where two other persons later succumbed to their injuries. The lone male driver in the 2006 GMC Sierra vehicle received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital via private vehicle.

Police are actively investigating this matter and would like to take this opportunity to admonish motorist to drive with extreme care and attention while traversing our streets.Motorist are also reminded to always buckle up and adhere to the speed limit. This fatal crash comes just days after an accident claimed the life of a 26 year old male resident of Freeport, the man died on friday after his 1999 Toyota Ram truck crashed into a utility pole while in the area of Settler's Way.