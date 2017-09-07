TOPS LUMBER & PLUMBING CLOSES AHEAD OF HURRICANE IRMA

By ZNS News, Sep 8 2017 6:09PM
If you have not prepared for Hurricane Irma and have gotten all of your building and other supplies from Tops Lumber and Plumbing by now, chances are you will not be able to anymore, at least not from the company. The stores officially closed Thursday, September 8th at 4 pm and will not be opening again until Monday. In fact, the General Manager there, Mr. Raymond Collins, says they are practically sold out of the major supplies. He says business has been good and he and his staff have been very busy.
You are viewing the text version of this site.
To view the full version please install the Adobe Flash Player and ensure your web browser has JavaScript enabled.
Need help? check the requirements page.
0 Comments