TOASTMASTERS PAY COURTESY CALL ON THE PRIME MINISTER

By ZNS News, Oct 17 2017 6:40PM
Toastmasters from various local clubs, and officers, recently paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis at the Office of the Prime Minister (front row, centre). Pictured with the Prime Minister are: Ivan C. Thompson DTM - Division I Director, Andre Kelly DTM - Division F Director, Keith L. Major DTM - Advisor, TM Chervez Brown - Area 90 Director, TM TiaMaria Albury - Area 91 Director, TM Kendra Munroe - Area 92 Director, TM Lynette Bowley - Area 60 Director, TM Ruthlin Hanna - Area 61 Director, TM Garth Jackson - Area 62 Director, TM Nikenya Rolle - Club Growth Director, TM Dion Knowles - President, First Bahamas Branch, TM DiAndra Gibson - President, Commonwealth Bank Blue Diamonds Club, TM Kohfe Miller - President, Evangelistic Temple Club, TM Sheena Culmer - President, Bahamas Public Service Union Club, TM Deandra Dorsette - President, Bahamas Union of Teachers Club, TM Matt Knowles - President, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Club, TM Jana Stubbs - President, First New Providence Branch, TM Nadia Humes - Vice President Membership, Healing Communicators Club, TM Tarnisha Fowler - Vice President Membership, Bahamas Faith Ministries Club, TM Patricia Hamilton, TM Owenique Palmer, TM Gale Roberts, TM Tanya Sturrup, and TM Anissa Sweeting.
