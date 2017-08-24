TIPS TO BEGIN THE ACADEMIC SCHOOL YEAR

Returning to the classroom and getting back into the swing of your academic routine can be difficult, but Education Official Anzlo Strachan has a simple strategy for success. "Go to school every day. be on time. A lot of students seem not to be aware that it is an offense to be absent from school". "There is the added benefit that students are better able to keep up with their work with regular school attendance". "Other key factors for success are studying and getting sufficient rest".

Also closely connected, Strachan says students should not be afraid to ask for help when they need it. "teachers are being paid to help you and some students don't seem to recognize this, but that is the reason why they are there. They are actually being paid to help you. Guidance Councilors are also there to help you in case you have any type of social or any type of emotional challenges. For students to excel, Strachan stressed a healthy diet is also important.

"Eat a healthy breakfast, a breakfast devoid of a lot of sugar". People recommend oatmeal or protein type food that keeps you full over an extended period of time. Strachan says parents also play a role in their children's success and urged them to be present and encouraging.