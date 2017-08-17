THE SENTENCING OF LAMAR ALBURY

Murder convict 27-year-old Lamar Albury learned his fate when he appeared before Senior Justice Vera Watkins for sentencing. It was back in March, that Albury was convicted for manslaughter by provocation for his part in killing popular Banker and Volleyball Coach Devince Smith. Smith was found dead in his St. Albans Drive home back in December of 2015 after family members became concerned when they did not hear from him. Evidence revealed that the incident occurred after the deceased showed Albury porn and then made a sexual pass at him.

Senior Justice Watkins in her decision told Smith who was standing in the prisoner's dock that she considered the evidence in the trial presented by the prosecution and the defence as well as the plea in mitigation, along with the probation and psychiatric reports. With those in mind she sentenced Albury to serve 20 years at the Bahamas Department of Corrections. Further, she said, a year and three months would be removed from the sentence for time spent in custody. Prosecutors had appealed to the court for a 25 to 30 sentence for the brutal nature of the crime, while Albury's Attorney Michael Hanna asked for a sentence of fifteen to eighteen years.

Albury had no reaction to the sentence; in the probation report the father of one expressed remorse for Mr. Smith and his family and stated that he regrets the situation.