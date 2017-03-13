THE POINTE CELEBRATES PHASE II GROUNDBREAKING

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works and Urban Development the Hon. Philip Davis said, on March 11, 2017, that the ceremony that day for the ground-breaking for Phase II proclaimed the $200-million Pointe Project, an upscale lifestyle, residential and retail development over seven acres of Nassau’s waterfront. "We are happy to have with us the principals of New World One Bay Street, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Construction America, Inc.," Deputy Prime Minister Davis said, during the ceremony held at the Bay Street property. "I am particularly pleased to welcome here on this occasion Mr. Xue Xian Zheng, Vice-President of China State Construction and Engineering Corporation, who is accompanied by a familiar face, Mr. Ning Yuan, President of China Construction America (CCA), and other members of his delegation."

Deputy Prime Minister Davis pointed out that as Minister of Works and Urban Development, he was very pleased when China Construction completed Phase I of "this exciting development" in 2016. That provided a 900-space Parking Garage, he said, with a phased opening, giving priority to its Annual Pass holders, as well as tenants of the Commerce Centre and Fort Nassau buildings -- all already open to public access. "Phase II of The Pointe will encompass development of a 100-room, eight storey condominium complex with Oceanfront Residences, which is slated to open in September 2018," Deputy Prime Minister Davis said. "The 150-room branded resort and spa with business centre, dining and retail amenities will open shortly thereafter in November 2018."

On its completion, Deputy Prime Minister Davis noted, The Pointe will include a marina and yacht club, 50,000 square feet of retail and office space, restaurants, upscale shopping and exciting entertainment venues -- such as a performing arts centre, state of the art movie theatre, nightclub and roof top bar. Some of those entertainment experiences are slated for opening in November that year, he added. "In addition to the 277 employees at the existing hotel and Commerce Centre, 200 Bahamian construction employees will be engaged by the developer during this phase of development," Deputy Prime Minister Davis pointed out. "On completion, an additional 500 permanent employees will be hired at the resort."

Deputy Prime Minister Davis stated that the developer had also agreed to partner with the Government to enhance the Lighthouse Beach, just west of the property, and to ensure that "an attractive pathway" would connect access along the promenade to Arawak Cay. "The Bahamas Government is very appreciative of the commitment, resolve and cooperation demonstrated by CCA," he said. "In its role as General Contractor for the completion of construction at Baha Mar added to this development, we thank CCA for its demonstrated confidence in the Government and people of The Bahamas."

"We are very excited by the opening of the mega Baha Mar Resort this year, with the first phase opening next month," Deputy Prime Minister Davis added. "We eagerly anticipate the transformative impact of The Pointe development on the City of Nassau. With construction thus far, we can already see its potential fruit.

"I extend best wishes on behalf of the Government of The Bahamas for success in these endeavours."