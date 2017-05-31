THE GOVERNOR GENERAL WELCOMES PRIMARY SCHOOL STUDENT OF THE YEAR, HANNAH EDOMWONYI

By ZNS News, May 31 2017 8:17PM
Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling received Hannah Edomwonyi, Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year, in a courtesy call on Monday, May 29, 2017. Hannah was the first student from Andros to capture the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year title in the organization's 20-year history. A sixth grade student at Clara Evans Primary, Hannah beat out 120 students to win the national distinction, which was announced on Saturday May 27. Pictured l-r: Reverend Jude and April Edomwonyi (Parents of Hannah Edomwonyi); Vandyke Pratt - Chairman, Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation; Mary Edomwonyi (2016 Finalist); H.E. Dame Marguerite Pindling; Hannah Edomwonyi - 2017 Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year; Ricardo P. Deveaux - President & CEO, Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation; and Mrs. Arabella Turnquest (grandmother of Hannah Edomwonyi).
You are viewing the text version of this site.
To view the full version please install the Adobe Flash Player and ensure your web browser has JavaScript enabled.
Need help? check the requirements page.
0 Comments