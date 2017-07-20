THE COMMONWEALTH YOUTH GAMES - THE QUEEN'S BATON CARRIED THROUGH NEW PROVIDENCE

By ZNS News, Jul 20 2017 4:52PM
While our Commonwealth athletes compete in nine areas of sport in New Providence, the Queen's Baton has been carried through the island to bring people closer to its meaning. On Wednesday, July 19, 2017 carriers of the Baton toured Bahamas Historical Landmarks, starting with the Bahamas Sailing Association, through Fort Montagu, Parliament Square, the Queen's Staircase, Arawak Cay and the Straw Market. Photos show some of the stops.
