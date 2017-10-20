THE BROADCASTING CORPORTATION OF THE BAHAMAS CUSTOMER APPRECIATION DAY

As the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas continues to observe forty years of television service, management and staff will pause this Friday to show appreciation to the many loyal customers over the past four decades. An exhibition will also be mounted to capture the technical transformation in broadcasting.

Deputy General Manager, Beverley Curry, says customers played an integral part in the corporation's development, and it's imperative that we give back to them. A special documentary recapping the growth of television, and those employees who were instrumental in the progress will be aired on Sunday at eight o'clock. Meantime, final plans are under-way for a sail away into Harbour Island as part of the celebrations this Saturday.