TECHINICAL CADET INDUCTION

More than 100 students from schools across New Providence became the newest inductees of the technical cadets program Monday night at the British Colonial Hilton Hotel. In his keynote address, Director of Education Lionel Sands urged participants to take advantage of this opportunity. Sands says " We need persons like you in order to put proper infrastructure in place and stop the financial drain of employing experts and companies from overseas. We send millions of dollars overseas to bring in people who have these technical skills so that they can do some things that we can't do. This is the beginning of your training so that we can stop that bleeding. We need to keep it inside and you are the gap for us to be able to keep that money on the inside. You can demonstrate those proficiencies, this is just but the beginning".

The program, which has been in existence for the past 27 years was designed to create a pool of skilled young people that could meet employment demands. Acting Executive Director Foster Dorsett revealed his expections for the students over the next three years. By choosing to join the program, Dorsett says "they're already leading the pack. You are now part to us at the T.T.C.P, the most elite after school program in the country and you are the elite students in the country because of the requirements to get into the program". This program came on the backs of some of our corporations B.T.C, Broadcasting Corporation, Water and Sewerage, B.P.L and Ministry of Education with the amount of money they put into the program make it possible for you able to move forward in your career. This program gives you an opportunity to gain college experience, to gain scholarships, to gain something that could make you and your family proud.