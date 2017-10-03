STUDENTS OF STEPHEN DILLET PRIMARY SCHOOL RETURN TO THE CLASSROOM

The Minister of Education, The Honorable Jeffrey Lloyd, is elated, that Stephen Dillet Primary School is ready, occupied and operational. This Monday, marked the first day back for returning students and faculty since the summer break. Renovations of the school was not finished in time for the opening of the new school year on September 4th or the subsequent timeline given. The Education Minister said "let's be honest, because you all have written to me and threatened me on facebook, let's be honest...if you're undertaking a task of this nature, you're gonna have a little setback and of course, we did. Yes, we were supposed to have started this exercise Sept. 11th, eventually, we had to have a meeting over at Donald Davis, then we had to use a couple of satellite classrooms. amen, but look at today. To God in all things be the glory. I believe, you must confess, that the wait was well worth it.

As family members of whom the school is named in honor looked on, Minister Lloyd, expressed satisfaction of what's been blueprinted, finally coming to fruition. The first class, state of the art, modern institution renovated at a cost of four million dollars boasts' among other amenities, 30 general classrooms, 2 pre-schools, a computer lab, art, music, library and a sick bay. Min. Lloyd went on to say "let me explain something to you. It would ordinarily take a year to renovate this school, to the degree it has been renovated. Under extraordinary circumstances, if you working all week, most of the day, it would take you a minimum of six to seven months. But ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Jack Andrews of Mal Jack Construction Company, finished this school from July 1st to today. Father Quinot, of the Roman Catholic Diocese, re-dedicated the school in prayer.