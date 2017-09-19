STEPHEN DILLET ASSIGNED TO VARIOUS CAMPUSES

By ZNS News, Sep 19 2017 5:34PM
Stephen Dillet Students Assigned to Various Campuses Beginning Wednesday, 20th September, 2017.
The Department of Education wishes to advise Parents and Guardians of students attending the Stephen Dillet Primary School that after a second review, students will be assigned to the designated schools as follows:
Pre- School, Grade 1 and 2 St Barnabas School, Wulff Road
Grade 3 and 4 Mabel Walker Primary, Tucker Road
Grade 5 and 6 Our Lady’s School, Deveaux Street
Parents are requested to ensure that their children are at the following sites beginning Wednesday, 20th September, 2017 until further notice.
For more information contact: 502 2764.
