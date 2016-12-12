STAKEHOLDERS MEET TO DISCUSS THE PILLARS OF THE NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN

Dr. Nicola Virgill-Rolle, Director, Economic Development and Planning Unit, Office of the Prime Minister gave an in-depth presentation during a conclave to discuss the four pillars of the National Development Plan (NDP) at SuperClubs Breezes, Thursday, December 8, 2016.

Representatives from the Steering Committee, Government agencies, civic organisations, the University of The Bahamas and other interested persons and entities attended the Conclave on the NDP’s four pillars: Human Capital, Governance, the Environment and the Economy.

Dr. Virgill-Rolle said, “Under the pillars, the plan calls for a safe and well-governed society, the innate potential of each person is protected and nurtured, a well-diversified, strong economy and a modern Bahamas – beautiful and resilient.”

The Director presented in detail the 15 goals that the NDP hopes to achieve within the four pillars.

Under the pillar of Governance, the goal is that:

• The Bahamas will have a modern, open and accountable service oriented Government that is well trusted by citizens, residents and the business community;

• The Bahamas will have Well-Governed Public institutions and Engaged Citizens to Strengthen its Democracy;

• The Bahamas will have a law abiding society in which rules are respected and communities can thrive; and

• The administration of justice will be made more efficient, methodical, fair and effective through coordinated action by the police, courts and corrections services.

Dr. Virgill-Rolle explained that under the pillar of Human Capital, the goal is that:

• The Bahamas will have a modern, sustainable & universally accessible health care system that is wellness focused and delivers continuously improving outcomes;

• The Bahamas will have a best in class, comprehensive and effective education system; and

• The Bahamas will be a nation free of poverty and discrimination (including discrimination based on gender, nationality and disabilities).

Under the pillar of the Environment, Dr. Virgill-Rolle said:

• The Bahamas will have a land administration system which is efficient and fair;

• The Bahamas will have an effective interconnected transportation system that enables the free flow of people and goods;

• The Bahamas will have modern infrastructure in New Providence and the Family Islands built to grow the economy to withstand the effects of climate change and rising sea levels; and

• The Bahamas will have a natural environment that supports the long-term sustainable development of the Bahamian economy and way of life for generations.

Under the pillar of the Economy:

• The Bahamas will have a healthy macro-economic environment that supports growth and stability;

• The Bahamas will have a competitive business environment for economic success that supports business development, innovation, wealth creation, entrepreneurship and job growth;

• The Bahamas will have a diversified and resilient economy that provides opportunities for the expansion of both existing and new industries; and

• The Bahamas will have a fair, flexible and effective labour regime.

Dr. Virgill-Rolle said, “The NDP consists of six priority areas: transparency, accountability and effectiveness in Government; a healthy, productive workforce for a modern world; enduring citizen security; inclusive economic growth through empowerment, business climate improvements and diversification and a sustainable and resilient environment.”

The National Development Plan provides a roadmap for the future development of The Bahamas. The Plan includes a comprehensive policy framework that will guide Government decision-making and private sector investment over the next 25 years to ensure growth and prosperity.

It is an initiative developed in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank and in close cooperation with the University of The Bahamas, The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation, Civil Society and other political stakeholders. The Plan is guided by extensive research, analysis and widespread public consultation aimed at addressing four main policy pillars.