SPORTS LEGENDS VISIT DEFENCE FORCE BASE

Organizers of the Bahamas National Sports Hall of Fame, along with four sports aficionados were recent special guests of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force as they were hosted to a luncheon at the Coral Harbour Base. Spearheaded by organizers Enid Stuart and Oria Wood-Knowles, the delegation also included

representatives from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture. The national Hall of Fame honorees visiting the base included Sister Annie Thompson (Basketball), Nathaniel Knowles (Boxing), Dr. Willard Barr representing Ernie Barr (Boxing) and Oria Wood Knowles-representing Jim Wood (Baseball).

They were received by Lieutenant Commander Michael Saunders, the Defence Force Base Executive Officer and Acting Lieutenant Commander Judy McDonald, who broke the Bahamian record in the womens high jump event in 1988 at the Senior Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Championship Games in Mexico. The delegation also paid a courtesy call on Captain Tellis Bethel, Commander Defence Force (Acting). Captain Bethel welcomed the athletes and their representatives to Coral Harbour Base and congratulated them for their individual and collective achievements in the sporting community.