SPECIAL WIND ADVISORY WARNING

THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY HAS ISSUED A SPECIAL WIND WARNING FOR THE ENTIRE BAHAMAS FROM 8:00 AM EDT MONDAY 23RD JANUARY 2017 UNTIL 1:00 AM TUESDAY 24TH JANUARY 2017.

GALE FORCE WINDS WILL AFFECT THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS, WHICH INCLUDES THE ISLANDS OF GRAND BAHAMA, ABACO, BIMINI, BERRY ISLANDS, ANDROS, NEW PROVIDENCE, ELEUTHERA AND THEIR ADJACENT WATERS THIS MORNING THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING.

GALE FORCE WINDS WILL GRADUALLY MOVE OVER THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST BAHAMAS ISLANDS THIS MORNING AS A STRONG SQUALL LINE, COLD FRONT AND POST FRONTAL TROUGH MOVE OVER THE AREA TODAY.

BOATERS IN THE WARNING AREAS SHOULD SEEK SAFE HARBOUR AND REMAIN IN PORT.

ISSUED BY DUTY FORECASTER: GEOFFREY GREENE