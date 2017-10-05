SOUTHERN SHORES M.P ANSWERS QUESTIONS ABOUT HIS NATIONALITY

"I'm as Bahamian as conch salad" A declaration made by Southern Shores MP and Minister of Transport Frankie Campbell who sought to clear their air on questions regarding his nationality. He admitted to possessing two passports earlier this year on the Darold Miller show which created a firestorm on social media recently on whether or not he was eligible to be elected. He was born in 1967 to a Haitian mother and a Bahamian father. The term Haitian boy was commonplace for me I grew up accepting who I am without excuse even at this point in my life its not in search of sympathy. Campbell said while it is not ashamed of his heritage it was important to set the record straight. he has a Bahamian passport and is also in possession of a diplomatic passport that he received when he worked overseas years ago.

Yes, I have two passports with Gods' grace I was appointed to embassy for the Bahamas in Haiti. I kept it for pride I didn't use and abuse it. Campbell jokingly added that he has a third passport that he received since being elected to parliament. He added that despite the criticism he will continue to serve. Campbell went on the say "I have only pledged my allegiance to the Bahamas I challenge anyone to find a document stating that I am a citizen of any other country other than the Bahamas.