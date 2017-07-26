SOCIAL SERVICES MINISTER URGES ZONTA WORKFORCE READINESS PROGRAM GRADUATES TO 'KEEP STEPPING'

Thirty unemployed young women are empowered and equipped for the workforce after completing the Zonta Club’s 2017 Workforce Readiness Training Program. The women graduated from the three-week program, Monday, July 24, during a special ceremony at Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), Old Trail Road. Five of them were awarded scholarships to further their education at BTVI. The program, now in its fifth year, is a public/private initiative sponsored by The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute and the Zonta Club of New Providence whose mission is to focus on the upliftment and empowerment of women through service. It comprises a soft-skills component which includes character traits, interpersonal and communication skills, character traits, attitudes and career attributes. The Hon. Lanisha Rolle, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, was the keynote speaker for the event. Among the officials attending the event were: the Hon. Shannondon Cartwright, MP for St. Barnabas; Claudine Farquharson, President, Zonta Club of New Providence and Robert Robertson, President, Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute. Faculty, members of the Zonta Club and well-wishers also made up the audience.

Participants included Shantara Musgrove, 2017 graduate of the University of The Bahamas and Moniqua Rodgers, 2015 graduate and scholarship recipient.

Minister Rolle told the graduates that completing the Workforce Readiness Program is a step in the “right direction.” She said the most powerful decision they can made is the decision to make the “first-step” towards their goal if it is a personal goal, national plan or career path. She remarked that the Government has emphasized its intention to strengthen public-private partnerships and collaboration with non-governmental organizations as a “key” component of the nation’s economic development. “Such relationships also underscore our mandate to comply with ventures that reflect fiscal discipline and financial prudence. Today, this is a step in the right direction. “To that end, the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development seeks to ensure that those with the greatest need receive the greatest assistance. In carrying out our objectives, we aim to provide for a certain or specific period, a help-up through a help-out. I am happy to see that you have taken the time to invest in a category of individuals that requires our attention and that is our women – the homemakers, the entrepreneurs, the help mates, in some instances the breadwinners, and whose role has been likened to the ‘neck that turns the head,’ ’’ she said. Minister Rolle congratulated the graduates for being “bold” and “brilliant” enough to take their “first step” and admonished Zonta, BTVI, the facilitators and the participants to “keep walking”. Certificate course scholarship recipients are: Manouchka Bien-Aime, Lestia Clarke and Peaches Williamson. Kristin Burrows received a scholarship for medical certificate course in Critical Care. An Associate of Arts Degree scholarship was awarded to Tanya Joseph.