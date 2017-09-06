SOCIAL SERVICES APPEALS FOR MORE SHELTERS

Twenty five shelters have been designated onNew Providence for the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, but Director of the Deparment of Social Services Lillian Quant-Forbes says more are needed for the island.

The agency is responsible for shelter preparedness, and Quant-Forbes says inspections took place in May, when designations were made.

Quant-Forbes speaking at the Hurricane preparedness press conference on Monday says nine shelters were also identified on Grand Bahama and 87 throughout the Family Islands. she appealed for persons to come forth to make other places available in the capital, while imploring residents to identify family members they can stay with first.