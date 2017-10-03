SISTER SISTER SUPPORT GROUP HIGHLIGHTS THE IMPORTANCE OF SELF BREAST EXAMS

After 16 years of remission, Andrea Sweeting knows all too well the devastation that comes with a breast cancer diagnosis. When she was diagnosed, the president of Sister-Sister Breast Cancer Support Group says she cried like a baby, but she now assures other women it does not have to be a death sentence. Her advice to those newly diagnosed, "cry, scream, shout, whatever you have to do. You have got to get it out of your system to get to the next level". Breast cancer remains the number one killer of women in The Bahamas. Many have a high prevalence of the BRCA1 and BRAC 2 genes known to carry cancer. Sweeting says it is difficult to get a true grasp of just how many women in the country have the illness. We're the highest per capita we're seeing in the world so we have to figure out a way that we can actually help each woman. For us, we've realized that if we had an idea what was causing it then maybe we could put a better handle on it. We know genetics is one of the main reasons. I have no one is my family that I can actually say that is. I know stress is a factor too.

Sweeting says recently there has been an increase in the number of young women being diagnosed, but she insists breast cancer is treatable with early detection, starting with self-examination. "You're not feeling up yourself, you're not being fresh. you want to know what is going on. Only you know your body so you know when something's wrong you have to get it right. so we want them to know that there is self-examination. We ask you to either do it in their shower or you can do it lying down.

Mammograms, ultrasounds and breast MRI's are screenings that detect the illness, and she urges Bahamians to be screened as most institutions offer discounts during the month of October, recognized as breast cancer awareness month. For those currently battling breast cancer, Sweeting says along with treatment, talking about it helps, so do not keep it a secret. She says "you walk into a room and everybody start's whispering. Do you know she has had breast cancer? it makes you feel worse than if you walk in there boldly and proudly and everybody says oh she's doing well and she looks good. It's a big difference and so that's why I encourage women to talk about it, ; let everybody know. shout it out. Sweeting says early detection works, so she encourages women to practice self-examination to save themselves. Sweeting went on to say "I found mine, the first one was benign and the second was only zero to stage one, so it can truly help you.