SIR FRANKLYN & LADY WILSON SUPPORT ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIPS AT U.B

Chairman of Sunshine Holdings Ltd. Sir Franklyn Wilson and Sharon Lady Wilson have made a $35,000 contribution in support of endowed student scholarships at University of The Bahamas (UB), affirming the crucial role that the institution plays in national development. On Wednesday, 23rd August, UB President Dr. Rodney D. Smith announced that the Wilsons have become a Royal Donor to the President’s Gala Soiree, scheduled for 11th November 2017. Billed as an elegant evening of entertainment and celebration, the soiree is a grand fundraiser for endowed student scholarships and will also commemorate the first anniversary of the charter of UB. Representative of Sunshine Holdings Ltd., Mrs. Chakita Archer, expressed the Wilsons’ resolve to help build an institution with the capacity to make an enduring international impact. “The decision to support this initiative as individuals and via businesses such as Sunshine Holdings Ltd., of which Sir Franklyn is the Chairman, and Sharon Wilson and Co., of which Sharon Lady Wilson is the named partner, reflects the conscious view that it is important for each of us, regardless of our circumstance, to help build the University of The Bahamas to become what it must become for the full and proper development of the country we love,” said Mrs. Archer. “As the University takes giant steps in deepening its footing in the global academic paradigm, it is our resolve that the world sees this institution as one that will attract people from all over the world,” she added.

President Smith asserted that for the University to be in the position to grow in a consequential way, it must forge lasting public-private partnerships. “This fundraiser will help to raise a significant amount for our student scholarship endowment, in particular, giving opportunities to first generation university students,” said President Smith. “We are excited to have Sunshine Holdings Ltd, a community leader, support our efforts by partnering with us. With this level of sponsorship, Sunshine Holdings demonstrates its commitment to higher education in The Bahamas, and in particular its continued partnership with the University of The Bahamas,” he added. Endowments are typically used to fund scholarships in perpetuity. Over the years, Sir Franklyn and Lady Wilson have demonstrated unwavering support for higher education and the University of The Bahamas through their philanthropy. A Royal Donor is the highest level of sponsorship for the President’s Gala Soiree and there are only two remaining donor packages at this level. UB is inviting corporate Bahamas to continue to collaborate with the institution in its quest to extend access to higher learning to even more scholars.