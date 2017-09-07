SHELTER OPENS AT NEW PROVIDENCE COMMUNITY CENTER

One-thousand-one-hundred-twenty three residents were evacuated from the Southern Bahamas yesterday and among the 139 seeking shelter at the New Providence Community Center is Acklins resident, Brendademosthene who is grateful for the voluntary evacuation. She says after having lived through Hurricane Joaquin in 2015, the decision to leave home was easy. She went on to say " I'd rather come to save my life than because i can always buy things back, but i cannot get my life back". ZNS News caught up with her and other residents just as breakfast was being served to the evacuees who spent the night on cots at the shelter. Mayaguana resident Vernetha Edwards says she prays the residents left behind remain safe, but for her, the decision to leave was easy.

Another Acklins resident, Arabella Lightbourne says she was not afraid to stay at home, but like many evacuees, the safety of her children was a priority. Lightbourne says "I came because the storm was threatening Acklins and there is no nurse there so I did not want to be stuck with that. Center Director for the New Providence Community Church Uriel Adderley says the shelter can accommodate 250 people. Adderley says residents arrived from the airport around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday and the facility is structured to accommodate the guests comfortably. Adderley also noted, "I have sufficent cooks. Apparently, we have like four cooks in the kitchen right now. they are volunteers, they came in as part of the evacuees and that have now stepped up and they are now participating in the process of providing food and we provide three meals for the day, snacks in between and we provide entertainment for the children.

Chief Welfare Officer at the Department of Social Services Wendy Clarke, says there are 101 residents from Acklins at the shelter, 10 from Mayaguana, 15 from Inagua, 8 from Crooked Island, 2 from Ragged Island and 3 from Abaco. Her role is to keep track of residents whereabouts. While many would prefer to be at home, evacuees like Edwards say they are at least comfortable.