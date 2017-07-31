RETRACTION

On Friday 28th July, 2017 and again on Saturday 29th July, 2017 , the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas (ZNS) (TV13) reported certain comments that were attributed to Sir. Burton Hall, Former Chief Justice of the Bahamas, and presently Jurist at the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia.

Upon further investigation, we are satisfied that Sir. Burton made NO such assertion that he supports anti-corruption laws and that he made it quite clear that he would not be drawn into any such current controversies.

We profusely apologize and retract such comments and regret any embarrassment the said report might have caused.

We accept that Sir. Burton was making a presentation on International Criminal Law and International Humanitarian Law. Our reporter asked questions and received answers from Sir. Burton which were clearly taken out of context and unrelated to the subject therein.

We apologize for this.

There was never any intention on our part, deliberate or not, to do any damage to the judiciary, thereby diminishing public confidence in the impartiality of the judiciary. Indeed, Sir. Burton is respected for his judicial temperance, fairness and scholarship.