RESUMPTION OF OPERATIONS AND CLASSES AT UB’S NEW PROVIDENCE AND SAN SALVADOR CAMPUSES

As a result of NEMA issuing the “all clear” for the Central and Southeast Bahamas following the passage of Hurricane Irma, please be advised that the University of The Bahamas’ Oakes Field Campus and the Grosvenor Close Centre in New Providence will reopen and classes will resume as normal on Monday, 11th September 2017.

Regular operations will also resume at the Gerace Research Centre in San Salvador on Monday, 11th September. Assessments have determined that the University’s campuses in New Providence and San Salvador sustained no damage.

Faculty, staff and students are advised to continue monitoring the University’s official communication channels (email, website and social media) for a subsequent notice regarding the resumption of operations at University of The Bahamas-North in Grand Bahama.

As a result of NEMA issuing the “all clear” for the Central and Southeast Bahamas following the passage of Hurricane Irma, please be advised that the University of The Bahamas’ Oakes Field Campus and the Grosvenor Close Centre in New Providence will reopen and classes will resume as normal on Monday, 11th September 2017. Regular operations will also resume at the Gerace Research Centre in San Salvador on Monday, 11th September.

Assessments have determined that the University’s campuses in New Providence and San Salvador sustained no damage. Faculty, staff and students are advised to continue monitoring the University’s official communication channels (email, website and social media) for a subsequent notice regarding the resumption of operations at University of The Bahamas-North in Grand Bahama.