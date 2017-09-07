tkgoVNSs1uB1JOipn07sQGNuJp0HpA4hSf8po4VZHjrkoKkRiD

"The People's Station"

Marco's-Back-to-School-Five-Star-Meal-380px-x-285px-ZNS-Ztory-Ad

  • RESUMPTION OF OPERATIONS AND CLASSES AT UB’S NEW PROVIDENCE AND SAN SALVADOR CAMPUSES

    By ZNS News, Sep 11 2017 6:18PM

    As a result of NEMA issuing the “all clear” for the Central and Southeast Bahamas following the passage of Hurricane Irma, please be advised that the University of The Bahamas’ Oakes Field Campus and the Grosvenor Close Centre in New Providence will reopen and classes will resume as normal on Monday, 11th September 2017.

    Regular operations will also resume at the Gerace Research Centre in San Salvador on Monday, 11th September. Assessments have determined that the University’s campuses in New Providence and San Salvador sustained no damage.

    Faculty, staff and students are advised to continue monitoring the University’s official communication channels (email, website and social media) for a subsequent notice regarding the resumption of operations at University of The Bahamas-North in Grand Bahama.

    As a result of NEMA issuing the “all clear” for the Central and Southeast Bahamas following the passage of Hurricane Irma, please be advised that the University of The Bahamas’ Oakes Field Campus and the Grosvenor Close Centre in New Providence will reopen and classes will resume as normal on Monday, 11th September 2017. Regular operations will also resume at the Gerace Research Centre in San Salvador on Monday, 11th September.

    Assessments have determined that the University’s campuses in New Providence and San Salvador sustained no damage. Faculty, staff and students are advised to continue monitoring the University’s official communication channels (email, website and social media) for a subsequent notice regarding the resumption of operations at University of The Bahamas-North in Grand Bahama.

    0 Comments

WhatsApp Image 2017-09-07 at 5.23.35 PM

SOCIAL

facebook-icon
bqeMtrn1ZqWaoB84VP-2-ZOIZmEpjVoIQfbF4ULtGzeAriDFVaQLobcvh0puuTaOlA=w300
instagram-button-288x243
twitter_logo

LATEST NEWS

HURRICANE SAFETY TIPS

hurrpreparedness

FEATURED VIDEO

You are viewing the text version of this site.

To view the full version please install the Adobe Flash Player and ensure your web browser has JavaScript enabled.

Need help? check the requirements page.


Get Flash Player