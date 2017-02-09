REGISTRAR GENERAL’S DEPARTMENT LAUNCHES CERTIFICATION INITIATIVE IN THE BERRY ISLANDS

The Registrar General’s Department launched online Registration and Certification at the Government Complex, Bullock’s Harbour, the Berry Islands on Thursday, February 8, 2017 making it possible for persons to visit the Administrator’s Office to obtain copies of birth, marriage, and death certificates without having to travel to Nassau.

Present at the Bullock’s Harbour launch, along with the Registrar General and the Administrator were: Darian Creary, Deputy Registrar; Elaine Lightfoot, Chief Medical Records Officer; Christopher Hinsey, BTC Senior Manager/Operations for Andros and Berry Islands; Talbot Collie, BTC Vice-President, Family Islands; Cardinal Rolle, Chief Councilor for Berry Islands; ASP Dennis Brown, Officer in Charge, Berry Islands District; Norma Fynes, Registrar General’s Department Assistant Supervisor; and Desiree Edwards, Registrar General’s Department Clerk.The Registrar General’s Department launched online Registration and Certification at the Government Complex, Bullock’s Harbour, the Berry Islands on Thursday, February 8, 2017 making it possible for persons to visit the Administrator’s Office to obtain copies of birth, marriage, and death certificates without having to travel to Nassau.

